El Paso has its first presumptive positive coronavirus case, health officials say

Travel ban extended to United Kingdom, Ireland

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list.

“It will be announced,” President Donald Trump said during a Saturday news conference.

Vice President Mike Pence says the ban will begin Monday night at midnight.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

The is a developing story. More information to come.

