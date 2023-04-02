EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit New Mexico this week to highlight infrastructure work being done in “communities that have previously been left behind,” according to a short announcement sent out by the U.S. Transportation Department on Sunday, April 2.

Buttigieg will be in New Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5. The secretary and former Democratic presidential candidate will visit Albuquerque and Las Cruces “to highlight progress on how the historic infrastructure law is making safety investments in communities across the country to reduce traffic fatalities,” read the short announcement.

More details on the secretary’s trip will be announced later, according to the Transportation Department.