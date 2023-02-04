EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, which is about 15 miles south of Las Cruces.

The car that was struck had two people inside it. The man who was driving it was not hurt. His mother was trapped inside, had to be extricated and then airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso. The extent of her injuries were not known, but she was conscious.

Three dogs were in the vehicle and they are all safe.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.