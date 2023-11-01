EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a train on fire early Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, in Central El Paso.

The Fire Department released a statement on their X page just before 6 a.m., stating that a fire was affecting a train engine at the intersection of Birch St. and Chico Ct.

First units at the scene reported the fire was under control and was eventually knocked down.

Crews also checked the rest of the train cars, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.