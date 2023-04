EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to a train that caught fire near the Sunland Park Landfill on Sunday morning, according to a post via Twitter.

INCIDENT: Fire crews are currently working the scene of a train locomotive fire near the Sunland Park landfill. Hotspots knockdown by fire crews. No injuries reported. Time out 9:54 am. pic.twitter.com/9KaHgy2zuY — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) April 2, 2023 Sunland Park Fire Department’s Twitter

Fire crews say hotspots were knocked down and no injuries were reported.

The call came in at around 9:54 a.m.

KTSM will continue to update the story as additional information becomes available.