EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A train stopped for unknown reasons and blocked traffic at Mount Cristo Rey for several hours Saturday during one of the busiest days of the year at the well-known site for Catholic pilgrimages, according to witnesses.

Melissa Echavarria said she had waited over 2 1/2 hours to leave after doing a pilgrimage on Saturday morning, April 8.

“We were just sitting and waiting for it to move, but it didn’t for over 2 1/2 hours,” said Echavarria, who messaged KTSM via social media.

She was one of dozens of motorists who were prevented from leaving Mount Cristo Rey on Holy Saturday.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the incident and were unfamiliar with the situation. Attempts to contact the Sunland Park Police Department were unsuccessful.