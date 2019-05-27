Traffic

US-54 North closed at Pershing after body found in roadway

Posted: May 27, 2019 12:50 PM MST

Updated: May 27, 2019 01:03 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - US-54 North is closed near Pershing after a body was found in the roadway.

According to police, the discovery was made before 1:30 p.m. on US-54 North near Cassidy.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Traffic must exit at Piedras; expect delays if you're in the area.

