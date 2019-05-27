US-54 North closed at Pershing after body found in roadway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - US-54 North is closed near Pershing after a body was found in the roadway.

According to police, the discovery was made before 1:30 p.m. on US-54 North near Cassidy.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Traffic must exit at Piedras; expect delays if you're in the area.