US-54 North closed at Pershing after body found in roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - US-54 North is closed near Pershing after a body was found in the roadway.
According to police, the discovery was made before 1:30 p.m. on US-54 North near Cassidy.
Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.
Traffic must exit at Piedras; expect delays if you're in the area.
