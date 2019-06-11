Transmountain reopens after foggy night, drivers urged to use caution
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE 5:30 a.m.
Transmountain Road is now open after emergency crews decided to close it overnight due to dense fog and low visibility. Fog is still present on the mountain and motorists are urged to use caution when driving until the fog lifts this morning.
EARLIER 10:30 p.m.
Transmountain Road is closed in both directions due to low visibility, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
Officials did not say when the roadway will reopen.
Find an alternate route!
TRAFFIC ALERT— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) June 11, 2019
Due to low visibility, Transmountain Rd. is being closed in both directions until further notice.
ALERTA DE TRÁFICO
Debido a la baja visibilidad, Transmountain Rd. Permanecerá cerrado hasta próximo aviso. pic.twitter.com/18JxqzkTdd