Transmountain reopens after foggy night, drivers urged to use caution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

Transmountain Road is now open after emergency crews decided to close it overnight due to dense fog and low visibility. Fog is still present on the mountain and motorists are urged to use caution when driving until the fog lifts this morning.

EARLIER 10:30 p.m.

Transmountain Road is closed in both directions due to low visibility, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Officials did not say when the roadway will reopen.

Find an alternate route!