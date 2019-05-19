Traffic Closures Week of May 20-24

3 am to 6 am the next day

The main lanes of I-10 West will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard and North Mesa Street.

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Executive Center (exit 16), follow Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) toward the North Mesa entrance ramp to re-enter the main lanes of I-10 West.

· US 85 at McNutt Road will close.

· The Racetrack Drive entrance ramp to US 85 westbound will close.

· All Sunland Park westbound ramps will close.

· The turnaround bridges at Sunland Park Drive will close.

· The Resler westbound exit ramp will close.

· The Schuster westbound entrance ramp to I-10 West will close.

Crews will be re-striping a portion of I-10 West, installing signs, and moving barrier walls.