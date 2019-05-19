Traffic Closures Week of May 20-24
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - 27-hour closures are set for May 19 (this Sunday) and June 2. Thanks for spreading the word.
LOCATION
DURATION
DESCRIPTION
I-10 West at Executive
27 Hours
Sunday, May 19
3 am to 6 am the next day
The main lanes of I-10 West will close completely between Executive Center Boulevard and North Mesa Street.
Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Executive Center (exit 16), follow Executive Center Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) toward the North Mesa entrance ramp to re-enter the main lanes of I-10 West.
· US 85 at McNutt Road will close.
· The Racetrack Drive entrance ramp to US 85 westbound will close.
· All Sunland Park westbound ramps will close.
· The turnaround bridges at Sunland Park Drive will close.
· The Resler westbound exit ramp will close.
· The Schuster westbound entrance ramp to I-10 West will close.
Crews will be re-striping a portion of I-10 West, installing signs, and moving barrier walls.
Paisano at Sunland
Three Days
May 21-23
9 am to 4 pm each day
· The left lane on Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close starting at Sunland Park Drive.
· The turnaround bridge, westbound to eastbound, at Sunland Park Drive will close.
Crews will be installing signs.
I-10 East at Sunland
27 Hours
Sunday, June 2
3 am to 6 am the next day
· I-10 East will close completely between Sunland Park Drive and Executive Center Boulevard.
Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13), then follow the detour signs to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 East using the Executive Center Boulevard entrance ramp.
· Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close completely starting at Sunland Park Drive.
· Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.
· The turnaround bridge, westbound to eastbound, at Sunland Park Drive will close.
· The Sunland Park flyover ramp will close.
· The eastbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes will close at Sunland Park.
Detour: Motorists on the eastbound CD lanes will be detoured to the signalized intersection at Sunland Park Drive. Motorists will have to turn at the signalized intersection.
Crews will be striping a portion of I-10 East and removing barrier, giving relief to the pinched eastbound lanes near Buena Vista.
