Several miles of I-10 East to close for 27 hours starting Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Heads up, West El Paso drivers! About seven miles of I-10 East will close for 27 hours this weekend.

The following roadways will close from 3 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. as part of TxDOT's Go10 Project:

I-10 East will close completely between Redd Road and Executive Center Blvd. Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at Redd Road (exit 9), follow Redd Road to Doniphan Drive, follow Doniphan Drive to Paisano Drive (US 85), follow Paisano Drive (US 85) to Executive Center Blvd. Re-enter I-10 East using the Executive Center entrance ramp.

will close completely between Redd Road and Executive Center Blvd. The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 East will close.

entrance ramp to I-10 East will close. The eastbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes will close completely at North Mesa Street (SH 20).

will close completely at North Mesa Street (SH 20). Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close completely starting at Sunland Park Drive.

– in front of the auto dealerships – will close completely starting at Sunland Park Drive. Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.

access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close. Both turnaround bridges at Sunland Park Drive will close.

at Sunland Park Drive will close. The Sunland Park flyover ramp and the Resler flyover ramp will close.

Once the closure lifts, TxDOT says drivers can expect a lane pattern change near Buena Vista that will place them on the main lanes of I-10.

According to TxDOT, the change comes after two years of drivers being detoured onto the connector-distributor lanes.

Officials say June 30 is crews' target date for being finished with all roadway work. The $158 million project is believed to be finishing on-time and on budget.