Serious motorcycle crash shuts down I-10 East for six hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE (3:50 p.m)

I-10 East near Hawkins has reopened, about six hours after a serious motorcycle crash.

Traffic is now running smoothly.

Drivers stuck in the traffic tell KTSM the construction in the area doesn't help with situations like these, but others behind the wheel should drive with caution.

"I believe there's a lot of people that are on their phone maybe, or reaching out for something... A split second and something can happen. They just have to be more cautious," Driver Aliza Binford shared.

Others say traffic should be better handled to avoid hours of backup.

"I'm from the east side and I already knew from the start, 'Oh there's an accident.' I already know because they closed the highway like it's a big deal," Drivers Angela Gonzales said, "Like no, just get some people over, move the situation out of the way as soon as possible because right now, it affected me. Now I'm late to work."

There is still no update on the condition of the motorcyclist involved in the crash.

==

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.):

Nearly three hours after a motorcycle crash, I-10E at Hawkins remains closed.

Traffic is currently being diverted at the Airway exit and backup is to Geronimo. Driver should find alternate routes.

Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police department are at the site of the crash.

==

A motorcycle accident on I-10 East at Hawkins shut down the interstate Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.

Emergency responders could be seen loading a person into an ambulance.

El Paso Police are on the scene directing traffic. Only the far right lane is open. Expect delays. Drivers should consider Montana or the Border Highway as alternate routes.

Stay with KTSM as this story develops.