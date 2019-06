Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The left three lanes of I-10 East near Cotton are closed following a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the department's Special Traffic Investigators responded to the wreck at about 4 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries.

Traffic is heavily backed up past Porfirio Diaz; expect delays if you're in the area.

