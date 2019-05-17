Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UPDATE: Loop 375 South at Edgemere and Loop 375 at Paseo del Norte have reopened.

Injuries were reported in both incidents, but police have yet to provide any updates.

EARLIER:

Portions of Loop 375 are closed in East and West El Paso following two separate crashes Friday morning.

The first was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on Loop 375 South at Edgemere.

Drivers must exit at Montana. Traffic is backed up for about one mile, police say.

According to emergency dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The second wreck was reported just minutes later at about 10:30 a.m. on Loop 375 East (Transmountain).

Traffic must exit at Paseo del Norte.

No word yet on the condition of those involved in the second crash.

The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigators are responding to both scenes.

Find alternate routes and expect delays.