Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East near Executive injures six people

Posted: May 14, 2019 04:21 PM MST

Updated: May 15, 2019 02:12 AM MST

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-10 East near Executive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, three cars, a semi, and a truck with a trailer attached were involved.

The injuries are not expected to be serious.

The highway remains packed with traffic due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

