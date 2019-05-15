Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East near Executive injures six people Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Ezequiel Alvarado [ + - ] Video

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-10 East near Executive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, three cars, a semi, and a truck with a trailer attached were involved.

The injuries are not expected to be serious.

The highway remains packed with traffic due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.