Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 East near Executive injures six people
Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-10 East near Executive on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the El Paso Fire Department, three cars, a semi, and a truck with a trailer attached were involved.
The injuries are not expected to be serious.
The highway remains packed with traffic due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Heads up! This was shot on I-10 East at Executive.— Monica Cortez (@MonicaKTSM) May 14, 2019
-Video by: Ezequiel Alvarado pic.twitter.com/ujYjk0B492
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Report: Bridge of the Americas will...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Construction Closures: May 12-16, 2019