Motorcycle crash shuts down I-10E at Hawkins Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: TXDOT [ + - ]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Update (12:30 p.m.) Nearly three hours after a motorcycle crash, I-10E at Hawkins remains closed.

Traffic is currently being diverted at the Airway exit and backup is to Geronimo. Driver should find alternate routes.

Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police department are at the site of the crash.

==

A motorcycle accident on I-10 East at Hawkins shut down the interstate Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.

Emergency responders could be seen loading a person into an ambulance.

El Paso Police are on the scene directing traffic. Only the far right lane is open. Expect delays. Drivers should consider Montana or the Border Highway as alternate routes.

Stay with KTSM as this story develops.