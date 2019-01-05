Here is a list of El Paso freeway closures starting Sunday, Jan. 6
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Every week it is not a matter of "if there will be closures," rather it is "which roads will be closed."
To make your life a little easier, here are the closures according to the Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso.
GO10 Project
I-10 East at Redd
27-hour Closure
Sunday, Jan. 6, at 3 a.m. to Monday, Jan. 7 at 6 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound will close between Redd Road and Sunland Park Drive.
- The Redd Road entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.
- The North Mesa Street entrance ramp to I-10 eastbound will close.
- Detour: Motorists will exit at Redd Road (Exit 9), follow Redd Road to Doniphan Drive, then follow Doniphan Drive to Sunland Park Drive. Motorists may re-enter I-10 eastbound via the Sunland Park Drive entrance ramp.
- I-10 lane pattern change: Crews plan to change traffic lane patterns for motorists on I-10 eastbound between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and Resler Drive. Once the 27-hour closure lifts, motorists can expect to be driving on the main lanes of I-10 and be using the permanent eastbound Mesa entrance ramp.
Hawkins/Viscount Operation Improvements Project – (New Project)
Monday, Jan. 7 and Tuesday, Jan. 8
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two nights)
- Complete closure on I-10 eastbound between the Hawkins overpass to the Viscount overpass
- Eastbound Viscount exit ramp will be closed
- Crews will be installing concrete barriers in the area
Wednesday, Jan. 9
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one night only)
- Two right lane closures on I-10 eastbound between the Hawkins overpass to the Viscount overpass
- Eastbound Viscount exit ramp will be closed
- Crews will be striping in the area
Thursday, Jan. 10
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one night only)
- Two left lane closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Hawkins to Viscount
- Crews will be installing low profile barriers for long term lane closure
Starting January 7 and until further notice
- I-10 eastbound Viscount exit ramp will be closed
- Left lane closure on Gateway Boulevard East between Hawkins and Viscount will be closed
- Crews will be improving the Viscount exit ramp on I-10 eastbound