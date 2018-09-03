Construction Closures: September 4-6, 2018
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following portions of I-10 and nearby areas will close due to construction of various TxDOT projects:
Tuesday, September 4 through Thursday, September 6 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- I-10 Westbound will close completely at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16).
- Detour: Motorists on I-10 Westbound will exit at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16), then follow the detour signs to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 Westbound from the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.
- I-10 Eastbound will close completely at Sunland Park (Exit 13)
- Motorists on I-10 Eastbound will exit at Sunland Park (Exit 13), follow it to Doniphan Drive, then follow Doniphan Drive to Executive Center Boulevard. Motorists may re-enter I-10 Eastbound from the Executive Center entrance ramp.
- I-10 Westbound will close completely at Sunland Park (Exit 13) only if the aforementioned closure of I-10 Westbound at Executive Center Boulevard is canceled.
- Sunland Park Drive will close completely in both directions at the I-10 overpass.
- Detour: Motorists should use an alternate route or follow the detour signs in place.
- Sunland Park Drive will close completely in both directions at the I-10 overpass.
- The Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 Westbound will close
- The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 Westbound will close.
