Construction Closures: May 28-31, 2019
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close due to the construction of various TxDOT projects:
Tuesday, May 28 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Paisano (US 85) in front of the car dealerships will close completely at Crockett.
Wednesday, May 29 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- The Sunland Park flyover ramp will close.
- Gateway Boulevard South will be closed to all traffic between Cassidy Road and Tompkins Road.
Thursday, May 30 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- I-10 Eastbound closure between Airway Boulevard and Viscount Boulevard
Beginning Friday, May 31 (Continuing until further notice):
- Ramp E, which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 south of Yandell Drive, will be closed to all traffic.
- Detour: Enter southbound US 54 from Gateway Boulevard South immediately south of Pershing Drive.