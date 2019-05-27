Construction Closures: May 28-31, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close due to the construction of various TxDOT projects:

Tuesday, May 28 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Paisano (US 85) in front of the car dealerships will close completely at Crockett.

Wednesday, May 29 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The Sunland Park flyover ramp will close.

will close. Gateway Boulevard South will be closed to all traffic between Cassidy Road and Tompkins Road.

Thursday, May 30 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

I-10 Eastbound closure between Airway Boulevard and Viscount Boulevard

Beginning Friday, May 31 (Continuing until further notice):