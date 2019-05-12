Construction Closures: May 12-16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Construction barrels represent the 2018 fatalities in Texas' work zones. (Todd Bailey/KXAN)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Hawkins/Viscount Operation Improvements Project

Tuesday, May 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West to east turnaround at Viscount closed

Wednesday, May 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East to west turnaround closed at Airway

Thursday, May 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West to east turnaround at Airway closed

Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Right shoulder work on Gateway West from Hawkins to Westmoreland to include right turn from southbound Hawkins to Gateway West

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Wednesday, May 8, to Thursday, May 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (nightly closure excluding Friday and Saturday night)

Left lane closure I-10 east and west

Crews will be reconstructing median and left lane

Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20

Midnight to 6 a.m. (each morning)

Full freeway closure between Sunland Park to Executive

Detour through North Mesa

Crew is needed for phasing of project and restaging equipment

Friday, May 10

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (daily)

Right lane closure at I-10 east at Executive

Crews will be working alongside freeway placing concrete

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, May 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (throughout the day)

Right lane closure on 375 East from Yarbrough to Padres

Complete closure of Padres exit

Tuesday, May 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (throughout the day)

Right lane closure on I-10 west between the Downtown Mesa exit to Porfirio Diaz exit

Porfirio Diaz exit will be closed

Wednesday, May 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (throughout the day)

Right lane closure on Desert south between Vinton and Transmountain

Thursday, May 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (throughout the day)

Alternate lane closure on Gateway north between Fred Wilson exit to the Fred Wilson intersection

Maintenance

Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 17

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Right lane closure on I-10 east Campbell and East Franklin to Cotton, including North Dallas exit, will be closed

Right lane closure on I-10 west from North Cotton to Brown

Left lane closure on Gateway west from North Dallas to Newman

Dallas entrance ramp on I-10 west will be closed

Right lane closure on I-10 west from Mesa (Exit 19A) to Santa Fe entrance ramp

Right lane closure on I-10 west from Santa Fe entrance ramp to Porfirio Diaz including Porfirio Diaz exit will be closed

Right lane closure on I-10 east from Porfirio Diaz Street including Porfirio Diaz exit closed to Porfirio Diaz entrance

Right lane closure on I-10 east between Santa Fe exit ramp to Campbell entrance ramp

Left lane closure from intersection of Campbell and East Franklin to end of entrance ramp

Right lane closure on SH 20 east from Artcraft to Tarango

Fonseca exit ramp on LP 375 east will be closed

Fonseca entrance ramp on LP 375 east will be closed

Midway exit ramp on LP 375 east will be closed

Midway entrance ramp on LP 375 east will be closed

GO10 Project

I-10 West at Sunland

Sunday, May 12

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning

The mainlanes of I-10 West will close completely between the Sunland Park exit ramp and the Sunland Park entrance ramp. Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13), then follow the westbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter the mainlanes of I-10 West using the North Mesa entrance ramp.

The Sunland Park entrance ramp to the mainlanes of I-10 West will close.

Crews will be re-striping a portion of I-10 West.

Border West Expressway

US 85

Through Thursday, May 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (nightly full closure)

Westbound and eastbound from Spur 1966 to San Francisco Street

Closure is needed for bridge work

Friday, May 17, to Monday, May 20

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (continuous full closure)

Westbound and eastbound from Spur 1966 to San Francisco Street

Closure is needed for bridge work

I-10 Connect

Sunday, May 12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic from Loop 375 to SH 20 (Alameda Avenue).

Ramp N, which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

Ramp O, which connects westbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

Detours: Eastbound traffic on Loop 375 can access US 54 by taking Exit 58 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Coles Street), turning right on Paisano, left on Interstate 110, and entering US 54. Westbound traffic on Loop 375 can access US 54 by taking Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive), turn left on Paisano, right on I-110, and entering US 54.

Crews will be placing safety barriers.

Monday, May 13, through Wednesday, May 15

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The mainlanes of northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic from I-10 to Pershing Drive.

Detours: Westbound traffic on I-10 can access northbound US 54 by taking Exit 22B (US 54 Alamogordo/Fort Bliss/Juárez), traveling toward Juárez, U-turning at US 62 (Paisano Drive) and entering US 54 northbound. All traffic on northbound US 54 must then take Exit 21B (I-10 West/Montana Avenue), travel north on Gateway Boulevard North and re-enter US 54 north of Pershing Drive.

Note: Eastbound traffic on I-10 will access northbound US 54 as usual. The collector/distributor (C/D) lanes on northbound US 54 will remain open.

Crews will be placing safety barriers.

Thursday, May 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The mainlanes of northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic from the Trowbridge Drive overpass to Cassidy Road.

Detour: All traffic on northbound US 54 must take Exit 23 (Fort Bliss/Cassidy Road) and continue northbound toward Fort Bliss, re-entering US 54 north of Fred Wilson Avenue.

Crews will be placing safety barriers.

Friday, May 17, from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Lane closures will be in place on Boone Street between Yandell Drive and Gateway Boulevard West.

Crews will be delivering and assembling a crane.

Saturday, May 18, at midnight, to Monday, May 20, at 5 a.m.

Boone Street will be closed to all traffic between Yandell Drive and Gateway Boulevard West.

Crews will be delivering and assembling a crane.

Sunday, May 19, at 3 a.m. through Monday, May 20, at 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

Ramp L, which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 west of Raynolds Street.

Ramp C, which connects northbound US 54 to westbound I-10.

Detour: Westbound traffic on I-10 will detour by taking Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel northbound on US 54, take Exit 23 (Fort Bliss/Cassidy Road), and then take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive) to Gateway Boulevard North. Traffic will then use the newly widened turnaround at Pershing Drive to access Gateway Boulevard South then enter southbound US 54 and continue straight ahead to re-enter westbound I-10.

Mall Braided Ramps Project

Sunday, May 12 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Airway Boulevard eastbound entrance ramp closed

Crews will be pouring drill shaft

Monday, May 13

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.