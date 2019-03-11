Construction Closures: March 10-14, 2019
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:
Sunday, March 10 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Northbound US 54 will close between Loop 375 and Alameda Avenue (SH 20)
- Ramp N and Ramp O, which connect Loop 375 to US 54, will be closed to all traffic.
- Ramp T, which connects Gateway North Boulevard to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.
Monday, March 11 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Eastbound I-110, leading away from the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic.
- Ramp W, which connects US 62 (Paisano Drive) to eastbound I-110, will be closed to all traffic.
Tuesday, March 12 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic at US 62 (Paisano Drive).
Wednesday, March 13 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
- I-10 Eastbound will close compltely between Raynolds exit ramp and Raynolds overpass
- Ramp V, which connects southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive), will be closed to all traffic.