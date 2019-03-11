Traffic

Construction Closures: March 10-14, 2019

Posted: Mar 10, 2019

Updated: Mar 10, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Sunday, March 10 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • Northbound US 54 will close between Loop 375 and Alameda Avenue (SH 20) 
  • Ramp N and Ramp O, which connect Loop 375 to US 54, will be closed to all traffic.
  • Ramp T, which connects Gateway North Boulevard to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

Monday, March 11 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • Eastbound I-110, leading away from the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic.
  • Ramp W, which connects US 62 (Paisano Drive) to eastbound I-110, will be closed to all traffic.

Tuesday, March 12 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic at US 62 (Paisano Drive).

Wednesday, March 13 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • I-10 Eastbound will close compltely between Raynolds exit ramp and Raynolds overpass
  • Ramp V, which connects southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive), will be closed to all traffic.

