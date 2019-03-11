Construction Closures: March 10-14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Sunday, March 10 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Northbound US 54 will close between Loop 375 and Alameda Avenue (SH 20)

will close between Loop 375 and Alameda Avenue (SH 20) Ramp N and Ramp O , which connect Loop 375 to US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

, which connect Loop 375 to US 54, will be closed to all traffic. Ramp T , which connects Gateway North Boulevard to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.

Monday, March 11 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Eastbound I-110 , leading away from the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic.

, leading away from the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic. Ramp W , which connects US 62 (Paisano Drive) to eastbound I-110, will be closed to all traffic.

Tuesday, March 12 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic at US 62 (Paisano Drive).

Wednesday, March 13 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)