Construction Closures: June 2-6, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close this week due to construction of various TxDOT projects:

Until Monday, June 3 at 6 a.m.

I-10 East will close completely between Redd Road and Executive Center Boulevard. Detour: Motorists on I-10 East will exit at Redd Road (exit 9), follow South Desert Boulevard to North Mesa Street (SH 20), follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Executive Center Boulevard. Re-enter I-10 East using the Executive Center entrance ramp.

The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 East will close.

The eastbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes will close completely at North Mesa Street (SH 20).

Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close completely starting at Sunland Park Drive.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.

Both turnaround bridges at Sunland Park Drive will close.

The Sunland Park flyover ramp and the Resler flyover ramp will close.

Sunday, June 2 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

I-10 eastbound closure between Airway Boulevard and Viscount Boulevard

Monday, June 3 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

I-10 West will close completely between the Executive Center exit ramp and the Sunland Park entrance ramp. Detour: Motorists will exit at Executive Center (exit 16), follow Executive Center Blvd to North Mesa (SH 20), follow North Mesa (SH 20) to Sunland Park Drive, then follow Sunland Park Drive to the entrance ramp to I-10 West.

I-10 westbound closure between Viscount Boulevard and Airway Boulevard

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 West will close.

Tuesday, June 4 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

I-10 West will close completely between the Sunland Park exit ramp and the Sunland Park entrance ramp Detour: Motorists will exit at Sunland Park (exit 13) and follow the CD lanes to re-enter I-10 West at the next ramp.

I-10 westbound closure at Eastlake Boulevard

Eastlake Boulevard I-10 westbound to Loop 375 northbound connector

I-10 westbound to Loop 375 southbound connector

Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)