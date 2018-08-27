Construction Closures: August 27-30, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The following portions of I-10 and other nearby roadways will close for construction of various TxDOT projects:

Monday, August 27 through Thursday, August 30 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

I-10 Westbound will close completely at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16). Detour: Motorists on I-10 Westbound will exit at Executive Center (Exit 16), then follow the detour signs to North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 Westbound from the North Mesa Street entrance ramp.

will close completely at Executive Center Boulevard (Exit 16). Sunland Park Drive will close in both directions at the I-10 overpass.

will close in both directions at the I-10 overpass. The Sunland Park flyover entrance ramp to I-10 Eastbound will close.

to I-10 Eastbound will close. The Sunland Park entrance ramp to I-10 Westbound will close.

to I-10 Westbound will close. The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 Westbound will close.

Monday, August 27 and Tuesday, August 28 (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.)