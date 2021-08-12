EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Transmountain is currently closed in both directions due to debris on the road.
This is according to TxDOT El Paso.
There’s no word on how long the closure will last.
Traffic: Transmountain closed in both directions until further notice
