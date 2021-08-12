Traffic: Transmountain closed in both directions until further notice

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Transmountain is currently closed in both directions due to debris on the road.

This is according to TxDOT El Paso.

There’s no word on how long the closure will last.

