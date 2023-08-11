EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 30-year-old man was recently taken into custody after he had two outstanding criminal warrants for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest detention with a vehicle, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies assigned to the Montana Patrol Station Criminal Investigations Targeted Response Unit (CITRU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 900 block of Cottage Place on Friday, Aug. 4.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Gilberto Grado, 30, had two outstanding criminal warrants and was taken into custody.

He was the booked into the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility with a total bond of $106,500.