Woman killed in Saturday night car crash on Yarbrough

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 50-year-old woman died in a car crash on Yarbrough that occurred on Saturday night, making this the 60th traffic fatality in El Paso in 2020.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 50-year-old Bobby Jo Catlett died from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash was reported near the intersection of Montwood and Yarbrough.

Special Traffic Investigations Officers responded to the crash, which happened around 9:06 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation found that a driver in a 2014 Buick Enclave was at a red light on Yarbrough Drive.

Catlett, who was also traveling on Yarbrough, rear-ended the Enclave as the signal light turned green. The driver in the Enclave and the three young passengers were uninjured.

Fire Medical service’s transported Catlett to a local hospital, where she later died.

Latest Headlines