Woman dies in Central El Paso car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 31-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle collision in Central El Paso. This the 58th traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 50 this time last year.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 31-year-old April Pedroza died when the 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger slammed into a rock wall.

Investigators found that an unknown male was westbound at the 800 block of E. Cliff Drive when he lost control of the Expedition and crashed into the wall.

The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving Pedroza behind, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and charges are pending against the driver.