US 54 closed Sunday, overnight closures on Paisano scheduled

EL PASO, Texas — When the I-10 Connect Project is complete, Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 and Juárez will be widened from two lanes to three. But before it gets wider, it will temporarily get narrower.

Overnight closures of Ramp H are scheduled for next week as crews place temporary 42-inch barriers to create an added layer of separation — and safety — between motorists, construction crews and heavy machinery. Those barriers will reduce parts of Ramp H from two lanes to one.

Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Nightly from 9 pm to 5 am

Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

Right lane closures will be in place on eastbound I-10 between Piedras Street and Loop 478 (Copia Street).

DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened Trowbridge Turnaround to enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) and follow signs to US 54 or Juárez.

Crews will be relocating temporary safety barriers.

Reminder

Sunday, January 19, 2020

4 am to 8 pm

US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and Loop 375.

DETOUR: I-10 to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Paisano Drive/Chelsea Street) to US 54.

NOTE: Trucks bound from southbound US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas should follow the above detour, turn south on Boone Street and follow the marked US 62 truck detour.

Crews will be relocating an overhead electrical line.

Reminder

Sunday, January 19, through Thursday, January 23, 2020

Nightly from 9 pm to 5 am

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic between Gateway Boulevard North and Gateway Boulevard South.

DETOURS: Westbound traffic will turn right on Gateway Boulevard North, left on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) and left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), before returning to US 62 (Paisano Drive). Eastbound traffic will turn right on San Marcial Street, left on Delta Drive, and left on Boone Street before returning to US 62 (Paisano Drive).

NOTE: During nightly closures, trucks bound from southbound US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas must continue on US 54 to eastbound Loop 375, take Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), enter westbound Loop 375, take Exit 20 (US 62/Paisano Drive) and follow the marked US 62 truck detour.

Crews will be working on the bridge deck.

Juárez Truck Detour Continues

Trucks on southbound US 54 bound for the Bridge of the Americas will take Exit 20A (US 62/Paisano Drive), they must then turn left on Paisano, right on Boone Street, right on Delta Drive, right on Coles Street, and right on Paisano to access the Bridge of the Americas. Click here for more information.

The Following Long-term Closures Will Continue

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Ramp T, which connects Gateway Boulevard North to northbound US 54 north of US 62 (Paisano Drive), remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard South between Findley Avenue and US 62 (Paisano Drive) until further notice.

Intermittent closures of the onramp which connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street).

Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street.

Intermittent closures of Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.