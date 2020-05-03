TxDot crews continue ramp work on US 54

EL PASO, Texas — Intermittent alternating closures on Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue will continue between Uva Place and Bowie Street next week as crews continue placing pre-cast concrete bridge deck panels on a new direct connector ramp which will connect southbound US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas.

The closures will not be continuous; both streets will not be closed simultaneously.

The exact dimensions of each precast panel vary, but an average size panel is 8 feet by 5½ feet. The panels weigh in at about 2,100 pounds each. To lift the massive panels into place, crews have brought in a 160-foot crane which will place the panels on to the new ramp which will be approximately 75 feet above the driving surface of Interstate 10.

Tuesday, May 5, from 9am to 4pm

Lane closures will be in place in the southbound US 54 Collector-Distributor Lanes between Pershing Drive and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be placing a new dynamic message sign.

Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The on-ramp from Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 north of Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 south of Pershing Drive.

Lane closures will be in place in the southbound US 54 Collector-Distributor Lanes between Pershing Drive and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be placing a new dynamic message sign.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Interstate 110, the short freeway spur leading to and from the Bridge of the Americas, remains closed to northbound traffic until further notice.

The ramp from southbound US 54 to US 62 (Paisano Drive) remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice. Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive). Intermittent closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street. Intermittent closures will be in place on Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street.



Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54, until further notice.

Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.