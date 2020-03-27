TxDot complete and overnight freeway closures and detours starting Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– As part of the Texas Department of Transportation continuation of the Montana Freeway Project in east El Paso, El Paso Electric will need to complete several electrical wire crossings along Montana Avenue between George Dieter Drive and Lee Boulevard.

In order for EPE to safely conduct the necessary work in a timely manner, a complete closure along Montana Avenue will be necessary from 6:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. this Sunday, March 29. El Paso Police will be on-site to assist in the closure.

CLOSURE INFORMATION:

Montana Avenue will be completely closed between George Dieter Drive and Lee Boulevard. El Paso Police will be controlling access for any residents or businesses within this closure.

DETOUR INFORMATION:

Traffic traveling along Montana Avenue, east- or westbound, can utilize Turner Road as a detour connected via George Dieter Drive and Lee Boulevard.

ADDITIONAL CLOSURES:

I-10 Connect Project:

Sunday, March 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), continue north on US 54, use the newly widened Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to I-10 or Juárez.

Crews will be working on an overhead bridge deck.

Sunday, March 29

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US 54 will be reduced to one southbound lane between Spur 601 and Cassidy Road.

The ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Cassidy Road will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR : Continue on Gateway South, enter southbound US 54 near Pershing Drive.

Crews will be working on a drilled shaft.

Monday, March 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Collector/Distributor (C/D) lanes on southbound US 54 will be close to all traffic at Pershing Drive.

Ramps that connect Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Frankfort Street and Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

US 54 TO I-10 DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), from eastbound I-10 take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened Trowbridge Drive Turnaround to enter westbound I-10.

I-10 TO JUÁREZ DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), from northbound US 54 take Exit 24A (Fred Wilson Ave/Railroad Drive/Broaddus Avenue), turn around at Fred Wilson, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to Juárez.

Crews will be working on a drilled shaft.

Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Cole Street), turn right on Gateway Boulevard North.

Crews will be working on a concrete bridge abutment.

Wednesday, April 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.