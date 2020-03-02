TxDot closures and detours for first week of March

EL PASO, Texas — A flurry of TxDot projects this week will result in overnight closures along Paisano near the Chamizal, portions of I-10 and the closure of the Joe Battle Boulevard/Zaragoza Road intersection next Sunday for electrical work.

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Monday, March 2; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 Eastbound from Sunland Park to Executive complete closure.

I-10 Connect

Monday, March 2 – Saturday, March 7; Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to all traffic between Interstate 110 and US 54. DETOUR: Turn right on San Marcial Street, left on Delta Drive and left on Boone Street NOTE: Traffic bound for Juárez via eastbound US 62 to the Bridge of the Americas will not be impacted.

Crews will be placing temporary pavement.

Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3; Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ramp from westbound I-10 to US 62/180 (Paisano Drive/Chelsea Street) will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Take Exit 24 (Geronimo Drive/Trowbridge Drive) and follow Gateway Boulevard West.



Crews will be doing electrical work.

Monday, March 2 – Wednesday, March 4; Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and Loop 375. DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn), take Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive) and follow Paisano to the Bridge of the Americas.



Crews will be relocating temporary safety barriers.

Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5; Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Take Exit 59 (US 62/Paisano Drive/Coles Street), turn right on Paisano, take the I-10/US 54/Juárez, México, exit and turn left on I-110 to northbound US 54.



Crews will be working on a concrete bridge abutment.

Thursday, March 5, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Loop 478 (Copia Street) and Raynolds Street. I-10 DETOUR: Take Exit 22A (Loop 478/Copia Street), continue on Gateway Boulevard East, re-enter eastbound I-10 at Raynolds. US 54 DETOUR: Use the above detour, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened Trowbridge Turnaround to enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss). JUÁREZ DETOUR: Continue on Gateway East to Paisano and follow Paisano to the Bridge of the Americas.



Crews will be placing overhead bridge girders.

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Sunday, March 8 (complete closure); 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.