EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and first responders are at the scene of a serious crash that claimed the lives of two people in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning.

It happened at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Road and involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. Emergency crews are on the scene, and El Paso Police are blocking the area to traffic.

Expect significant delays as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update as additional information becomes available.