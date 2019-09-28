Two killed in fiery crash near Sierra Blanca checkpoint

HUDSPETH Co., Texas (KTSM) — Two people were killed Friday afternoon when the semi-truck they were in rear-ended another semi-truck, causing a massive fire.

Deborah Driggars Regan, 63, and Terry Dexter Huey, 64, both of Springtown, Texas were killed during the crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday evening on I-10 East at mile marker 103, five miles from Sierra Blanca.

According to Texas DPS Troopers, Regan was driving a semi-truck when she rear-ended another truck driven by Gurcharan Singh, 52, of Foothill Ranch, California. The force of the impact caused Regan’s truck to be engulfed in flames.

Regan and Huey were both pronounced dead at the scene. Singh and his passenger, Fidadelfo, Juarez, 56, of Eastvale, California were both injured and taken to Culberson County Hospital.