Two I-10 overnight closures, Loop 375 closure planned for this week

EL PASO, Texas — TxDot crews will be starting off the month of February with a complete closure of I-10 at the Spaghetti Bowl overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Crews say the closure will go on as long as the weather cooperates.

The crews will be placing concrete railings on a new direct connector ramp linking southbound US-54 to Juarez.

I-10 Connect

Monday, February 3, 2020

9pm to 5am

I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

at US 54. Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez.

Crews will complete concrete work on a new direct connector ramp.

Tuesday, February 4, through Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Nightly 8pm to 5am

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

at US 54. DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, and right on Raynolds street. Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street).

NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54.

Crews will be working on a concrete bridge deck.

Mall Braided Ramps Project

Sunday, Feb. 2 through Friday, Feb. 7 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard

complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard Crews will be repairing armored joint

Monday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 7

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard eastbound left lane closure at Hawkins Boulevard intersection

Crews will be working on retaining walls

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, Feb. 3 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

Loop 375 southbound complete closure at North Loop Drive intersection and overpass

complete closure at North Loop Drive intersection and overpass Loop 375 southbound traffic will exit at Americas Avenue (Exit 45A) exit ramp

I-10 Direct Connector to Loop 375 southbound traffic will exit at North Loop Drive (Exit 45)

Crews will be installing portable concrete traffic barrier and work zone striping

Tuesday, Feb. 4 through Wednesday, Feb. 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)