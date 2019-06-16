Two 27-hour closures of I-10 start Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready for some gridlock, West El Paso drivers.

Two portions of I-10 in West El Paso will close for 27 hours starting Sunday.

The following roadways will close from 3 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday:

I-10 East will close completely between North Mesa Street (SH 20) and Executive Center Blvd. Detour: Motorists traveling on I-10 East will exit at North Mesa (exit 11), then follow North Mesa Street (SH 20) to Executive Center Blvd. Motorists may re-enter I-10 East using the Executive Center entrance ramp.

I-10 West will close completely between Executive Center Blvd and Redd Road. Detour: Motorists traveling on I-10 West will exit at Executive Center (exit 16), follow Executive Center Blvd to North Mesa Street (SH 20), then follow the detour signs along North Mesa Street (SH 20). Motorists may re-enter I-10 West using the Redd Road entrance ramp.

The CD lanes both directions will close.

The Resler flyover entrance ramp to I-10 East will close.

All Sunland Park entrance ramps to I-10 West and to I-10 East will close.

Paisano Drive (US 85) – in front of the auto dealerships – will close at Sunland Park Drive.

Crockett Street access to Paisano Drive (US 85) will close.

Both westbound US 85 overpasses, which lead to the Sunland Park area, will close at McNutt Road.

The eastbound-to-westbound turnaround bridge at the Sunland Park Drive overpass will close.

The Schuster/UTEP entrance ramp to I-10 West will close.

The North Mesa entrance ramp to I-10 East will close.

During the closure, crews will re-stripe the main lanes of I-10, remove temporary barriers, and construct permanent barriers.