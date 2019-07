EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is snarled on I-10 east at Porfirio Diaz after the driver of a pickup truck spilled a load of fruit, possibly apples or mangos, onto the roadway.

A KTSM viewer confirmed the incident, saying the truck seen on the TxDot video was carrying a large load of fruit when they toppled onto the roadway.

The incident happened around 2:35 p.m., police closed three lanes of traffic in order to remove the load from the roadway, causing a backup to Schuster.