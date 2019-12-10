Truck driver from Chihuahua killed in Eastern New Mexico crash

EDDY Co., NM (KTSM) — A truck driver from Chihuahua, Mexico was killed Sunday when he lost control of his truck, causing it to roll and hit an oncoming truck.

Saul Alberto Pineda Perez, 21, was driving west on County Road 725 south of Loving, New Mexico around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. New Mexico State Police say Perez lost control on a curved portion of the road and rolled onto its left side.

As it rolled, it hit the front end of an eastbound 2018 Dodge truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Brownwood, Texas.

Perez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Examiner. The driver of the Dodge and his passenger sustained unknown injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, however, seatbelts were not properly used according to NM State Police.