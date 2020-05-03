Transmountain bike lane expected to be closed for more than a year, cyclist urged to find new routes

1  of  4
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cyclists who are accustomed to traveling the scenic route across Transmountain are reminded to find alternate cycling routes as the roadway undergoes a nine-mile upgrade.

The project, already in progress, includes more than six miles of pavement rehabilitation and nearly 10 miles of cable barrier and guardrail. During the work, traffic will be down to one lane for two-mile stretches at a time in both directions. 

Currently, traffic is down to one lane from Tom Mays Park to the picnic area.  Workers are installing metal beam guard fence then will begin roadway work.

The bike lane is closed and will remain closed for more than a year.

With the weather warming up, more people may be riding their bikes. TxDot says cyclists are reminded to avoid construction zones and review bicycle safety tips and regulations before heading out.

According to TxDot, Transmountain Road first opened August 5, 1969. It is the largest excavation project ever undertaken by the State’s highway department. Crews blasted, clawed, scraped, hauled, dumped, shoveled, and rolled more than 4.5 million cubic yards of excavation for 7.5 miles through the mountains. The result was one of the most scenic roadways in Texas.

Construction is expected to take more than a year and be completed by fall 2021.

