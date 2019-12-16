Traffic: Overnight closures of I-10 East and West extended

EL PASO, Texas — Work on new direct connector ramps will require overnight closures in the coming week including a complete closure of I-10 at US 54 for up to three nights.

EXTENDED

Tuesday, December 17, through Thursday, December 19

Nightly 9pm to 5am

I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez.

Crews will be placing a bridge deck on a new direct connector ramp over I-10.

Sunday, December 15, through Thursday, December 19

Nightly 9pm to 5am

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOURS: Westbound traffic will continue on US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Loop 478 (Copia Street) to Alameda. Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East and right on Raynolds Street.

Crews will be working on columns for a new direct connector ramp.

The following long-term closures will continue without interruption:

Ramps F and G, which connect I-10 to Juárez at the Spaghetti Bowl, remain detoured through northbound US 54 to Pershing Drive until further notice.

Ramp T, which connects Gateway Boulevard North to northbound US 54 north of US 62 (Paisano Drive), remains closed until further notice.

Both turnarounds under US 54 at US 62 (Paisano Drive) remain closed until further notice.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on US 54 between Loop 375 and Spur 601.

Intermittent lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive).

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) at US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) between I-110 and US 54 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp D, which connects southbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 until further notice.

Lane closures will be in place on Gateway Boulevard South between Findley Avenue and US 62 (Paisano Drive) until further notice. Intermittent closures of the onramp which connects Gateway Boulevard East to eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street). Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard East between Piedras Street and US 62/180 (Paisano Drive). Intermittent closures on Gateway Boulevard West between Boone Street and Palm Street. Intermittent closures of Durazno Avenue, Rosa Avenue and Uva Street. Intermittent lane closures on Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54.



Onramp and offramp closures may begin up to one hour earlier than stated times. All information is subject to change based upon weather and field conditions.