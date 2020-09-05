Traffic Closures: September 6-12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews working on the I-10 Connect and Bridge Maintenance Project will require overnight closures on I-10 and US-54 this week.
I-10 Connect
Placement of overhead bridge girders will require overnight closures next week on southbound US 54. Additionally, an onramp which links Gateway Boulevard South to US 54 will be closed for 24 hours a day beginning on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 8, at 9 a.m., through Saturday, September 12, at midnight
Continuous closure
- Ramp E which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 at Pershing Drive.
Crews will be staging bridge girders.
Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10
Nightly 9pm to 5am
- Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).
- DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn) to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, and follow the marked US 62 detour.
Crews will be placing bridge girders.
Mesa Mark Project
Wednesday, September 9 to Friday, September 11
6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Executive east and westbound between Mesa and Paisano alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on medians and traffic switch.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Tuesday, September 8 through Thursday, September 10
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Raynor complete closure.
- Crews will be removing existing seal on joints and resealing.
Loop 375 Frontage Road Project
Tuesday, Sept 8 through Saturday, Sept 12 (complete closure)
Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice
- South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive
- South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive
Crews will be hauling material for retaining walls
Tuesday, Sept 8 (complete closure)
Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
- Loop 375 southbound complete closure at Pan American/Zaragoza Road exit ramp
- Loop 375 southbound right lane closure between Socorro Road and Pan American Drive
- Loop 375 southbound traveling public traffic detour at Alameda Exit or Padres Exit
Crews will be installing a crash cushion at the Pan American Drive exit ramp
Tuesday, Sept 8
Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
- South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure from Socorro Road to Pan American
Crews will be pouring stamped concrete riprap
Thursday, Sept 10
Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at Pan American Drive
- South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at Pan American Drive
Crews will be installing a Closed Caption TV Pole.
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Tuesday, September 8 through Thursday, September 10
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa northbound lanes between Baltimore and Brentwood complete closure.
- Crews will be paving.
Continuous until further notice.
- Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood reduced to one lane.
- Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Mesa Safety Improvement Project
Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa and Mesa Hills intersection between Festival and Crown Point alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Baltimore intersection between Cincinnati and Gregory alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Argonaut intersection between Castellano and Montecillo alternate lane closures.
- Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
- Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
- North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Organ Way alternate lane closures.
- Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
- Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
- Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.