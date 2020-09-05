Traffic Closures: September 6-12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews working on the I-10 Connect and Bridge Maintenance Project will require overnight closures on I-10 and US-54 this week.

I-10 Connect

Placement of overhead bridge girders will require overnight closures next week on southbound US 54. Additionally, an onramp which links Gateway Boulevard South to US 54 will be closed for 24 hours a day beginning on Tuesday

Tuesday, September 8, at 9 a.m., through Saturday, September 12, at midnight

Continuous closure

Ramp E which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 at Pershing Drive.

Crews will be staging bridge girders.

Wednesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 10

Nightly 9pm to 5am

Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).

DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn) to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, and follow the marked US 62 detour.

Crews will be placing bridge girders.

Mesa Mark Project

Wednesday, September 9 to Friday, September 11

6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Executive east and westbound between Mesa and Paisano alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on medians and traffic switch.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Tuesday, September 8 through Thursday, September 10

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Raynor complete closure.

Crews will be removing existing seal on joints and resealing.

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, Sept 8 through Saturday, Sept 12 (complete closure)

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive

South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive

Crews will be hauling material for retaining walls

Tuesday, Sept 8 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Loop 375 southbound complete closure at Pan American/Zaragoza Road exit ramp

Loop 375 southbound right lane closure between Socorro Road and Pan American Drive

Loop 375 southbound traveling public traffic detour at Alameda Exit or Padres Exit

Crews will be installing a crash cushion at the Pan American Drive exit ramp

Tuesday, Sept 8

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure from Socorro Road to Pan American

Crews will be pouring stamped concrete riprap

Thursday, Sept 10

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at Pan American Drive

South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at Pan American Drive

Crews will be installing a Closed Caption TV Pole.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Tuesday, September 8 through Thursday, September 10

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mesa northbound lanes between Baltimore and Brentwood complete closure.

Crews will be paving.

Continuous until further notice.

Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood reduced to one lane.

Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival reduced to one lane.

Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Mesa Safety Improvement Project

Tuesday, September 8 through Friday, September 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.