Traffic Closures: September 20-26

I-10 Mill and Overlay [New Project]
Wednesday, Sept 23- Monday, Oct 5
9 p.m.-6 a.m., nightly
- I-10 Eastbound full closure between McRae off ramp and on ramp (East to Yarbrough)
- Crews will be milling and paving shoulder and main lanes.
Loop 375 Frontage Road Project
Monday, Sept 21 through Saturday, Sept 26 (complete closure)
Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive
- South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive
Crews will be hauling material for retaining walls
Monday, Sept 21 through Tuesday, Sept 22 (complete closure)
Nighty, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround complete closure at Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR)
- South Americas Avenue northbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive
Crews will be installing bridge beams
Tuesday, Sept 22 (complete closure)
9 p.m. until 5 p.m. (overnight)
- Loop 375 southbound complete closure between Socorro Road and Pan American Drive
- Loop 375 southbound traffic detour at Socorro Road intersection and reenter at Pan American entrance ramp
Crews will be installing drill shafts for overhead signs
Wednesday, Sept 23 (complete closure)
9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
- South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound complete closure at North Loop entrance ramp
- South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road
Crews will be installing bridge beams
Wednesday, Sept 23 through Thursday, Sept 24 (complete closure)
Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
- Loop 375 southbound complete closure between North Loop Drive and Pan American
- Loop 375 southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive to Zaragoza Road
Crews will be installing drill shafts for overhead signs
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, Sept 21
7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US62/180) eastbound left lane closure at Global Reach Drive
- Montana Avenue (US62/180) westbound left lane closure at Global Reach Drive
Closure is necessary for exposure of existing water line on rock landscape area of center median on Global Reach Drive
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Sunday, Sept. 20 through Thursday, Sept. 24
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood complete closure.
- Crews will be paving.
- Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival complete closure.
- Crews will be working on milling operations.
Continuous until further notice.
- Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood reduced to one lane.
- Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Mesa Park Interchange Project
Saturday, Sept. 19
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Executive eastbound exit ramp closed.
- Crews will be striping and removing barriers.
Monday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 25
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Executive east and westbound between Mesa and Paisano alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on Executive concrete island and left turn lane to Border Highway.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Night, 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Executive complete closure.
- Traffic exists at Executive off-ramp and enters back at Executive on-ramp.
- Crews will be striping and removing barriers.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Night, 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park to Schuster complete closure.
- Traffic exists at Sunland Park.
- Crews will be striping and removing barriers.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, Sept. 20 through Thursday, Sept. 24
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Raynor complete closure.
- Crews will be replacing joints.
Sunday, Sept. 20 through Thursday, Sept. 24
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (all work performed underneath I-10 bridges)
- Piedras northbound right lane closed.
- Gateway East at Piedras alternate lane closures.
- West and eastbound turnarounds at Raynor closed.
- South and northbound between Raynor and Gateway West left turn lane closed.
- Crews will be replacing joints.
Guardrail Repair
Monday, Sept. 21
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Anthony and Vinton left lane closed.
- Crews will be working on guardrails.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Noble and Ange right lane closed with complete Dallas on-ramp closure.
- Doniphan eastbound exit ramp closed.
- Crews will be working on guardrails.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-85 eastbound between Doniphan and Executive right shoulder closed.
- I-10 eastbound at Raynolds exit ramp closed.
- Crews will be working on guardrails.
Thursday, Sept. 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.
- Crews will be working on guardrails.
Pothole Repair
Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- H-20 (Mesa) westbound between Camille and Alto Mesa right lane closed.
- Crews will be working on pothole repairs.
Spall Repair
Sunday, Sept. 20 through Thursday, Sept. 24
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Airway and McRae alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on concrete spall repair.
Maintenance
Daily until further notice (including Saturdays and Sundays)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between Mesa and Vinton and North and South Desert alternating left and right lanes and/or shoulder closures.
- Crews will be boring.
Monday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound Redd exit ramp closed.
- Crews will be doing shoulder work.
- Railroad between Spur 601 and Gateway South alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on bridge joint.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) and Zaragoza intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be cleaning.
