Traffic Closures: September 13-19

EL PASO, Texas — Placement of overhead bridge girders will continue next week on the I-10 Connect Project requiring more overnight closures on southbound US 54 and on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue).
I-10 Connect
Monday, September 14, through Thursday, September 17
Nightly 9pm to 5am
- Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).
- DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn) to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano and follow the marked US 62 detour.
Crews will be placing bridge girders.
Wednesday, September 16, and Thursday, September 17
Nightly 9pm to 5am
- SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54.
- DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East, enter I-10 eastbound, take Exit 23A (Raynolds Street) and turn right on Raynolds Street.
- Westbound traffic will use westbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) and turn right on Piedras Street.
- NOTE: Alameda will remain open to local traffic only except for the area immediately under US 54. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists will not be allowed to pass under US 54 at any point during this closure.
Crews will be placing bridge girders.
Friday, September 18
9am to 4pm
- Ramp N, which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54, will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), enter westbound Loop 375, take Exit 20 (US 54/US 62/Paisano Drive).
Crews will be placing a sign structure.
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Sunday, September 13 through Thursday, September 17
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood complete closure.
- Crews will be paving.
Wednesday, September 16 and Thursday, September 17
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival complete closure.
- Crews will be moving barrier for traffic switch.
Continuous until further notice.
- Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood reduced to one lane.
- Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Mesa Safety Improvement Project
Monday, September 14 through Friday, September 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa and Mesa Hills intersection between Festival and Crown Point alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Baltimore intersection between Cincinnati and Gregory alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Argonaut intersection between Castellano and Montecillo alternate lane closures.
- Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
- Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
- North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
- Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
- Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
- Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
Mesa Park Interchange Project
Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18
Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Executive east and westbound between Mesa and Paisano alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on Executive concrete island and left turn lane to Border Highway
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, September 13 through Thursday, September 17
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Raynor complete closure.
- East to westbound turnaround at Piedras and Raynor closed.
- Crews will be replacing joints.
Guardrail Repair
Monday, September 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Dyer and Ellerthorpe right lane closed.
- US-54 northbound between Sun Valley and MLK/Kenworthy right lane closed with complete MLK/Kenworthy exit ramp closure.
Tuesday, September 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 westbound at Paisano complete exit ramp closure.
- Loop 375 eastbound complete Coles/Paisano exit ramp closure.
Wednesday, September 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer southbound between Pheasant and Tiger Eye right lane closed.
Thursday, September 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Railroad right lane closed.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Resler and South Desert left lane closed.
- South Desert between Graphite and McClintock right lane closed.
Friday, September 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North Desert between Enchanted Springs and Vinton right lane closed.
- IH-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Mesa Park right lane closed.
Spall Repair
Sunday, September 13 through Thursday, September 17
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Airway and McRae alternating lane closures.
- Crews will be working on concrete spall repair.
Maintenance
Daily until further notice (including Saturdays and Sundays)
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between Mesa and Vinton and North and South Desert alternating left and right lanes and/or shoulder closures.
- Crews will be boring.