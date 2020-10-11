Traffic Closures: October 11-17

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, Oct. 11 Thursday, Oct. 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Raynor complete closure.

Crews will be replacing joints.

Sunday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 15

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (all work performed underneath I-10 bridges)

West and eastbound turnarounds at Raynor closed.

South and northbound between Raynor and Gateway West left turn lane closed.

Crews will be forming.

Maintenance

Friday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Railroad between Spur 601 and Gateway South alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Gateway South between Cassidy and Frankfort left lane closed.

US-54 south at Pershing exit closed.

US-54 south at Cassidy entrance ramp closed.

US-54 south at Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be striping.

Desert North between Hoover and Transmountain left lane closed.

Crews will be working on curb.

US-62 (Montana) eastbound between Geronimo and Airport left lane closed.

Crews will be installing delineators and signs.

Gateway westbound between Eastside and Hawkins right lane closed.

Crews will be working on drain.

Bridge Preventative Maintenance

Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 16

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-54 southbound between Hondo Pass and Ellerthorpe alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on bridge joint maintenance and repairs.

Spall Repair

Sunday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between McRae to Airway alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on concrete spall repair.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Park and Paisano/Coles right lane closed with a complete Paisano/Coles exit ramp closure.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Thursday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Fred Wilson right lane closed.

Friday, Oct. 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between the Franklin Mountains State Park and Paseo Del Norte left lane closed.

I-10 Connect

Monday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 13

Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic immediately north of I-10.

DETOUR: Take Exit 21B (I-10 West/Montana Avenue), keep left onto Gateway Boulevard North, and re-enter US 54 at Montana Avenue.

Lane closures will be in place on Ramp A which connects westbound I-10 to northbound US 54.

Crews will be relocating temporary concrete barriers which will be used for the I-110 traffic switch.

RESCHEDULED 27-HOUR CLOSURE

Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 a.m. until Monday, Oct. 26, at 5 a.m.

Southbound I-110, the short freeway spur leading to the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic between US 54 and US 62 (Paisano Drive)

DETOUR: Access the Bridge of the Americas from eastbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) near the Chamizal National Memorial.

NOTE: When I-110 reopens, the northbound lanes will remain closed for reconstruction.

Crews will be switching southbound onto the newly constructed southbound lanes.

Long-term closure of US 62 (Paisano Drive) at I-110 set to begin later this year

This won’t be the last major interruption to traffic in the area. US 62 (Paisano Drive) is scheduled to close to all eastbound and westbound traffic at I-110 later this year. This closure which will last until summer 2021 is necessary so crews can demolish and reconstruct the overpasses which carry Paisano over I-110. Traffic will be detoured onto Delta Drive and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue). Visit i10connectelpaso.com to sign up for text message alerts and our enewsletter to stay up to date on these and other closures.



IH-10 Mill and Overlay Project

Sunday, Oct 11 through Thursday, Oct 29 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight) and continuous until further notice

IH-10 eastbound complete lane closure between McRae Boulevard exit ramp and Lomaland Drive

IH-10 eastbound traffic detour at McRae Blvd exit to Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be milling and paving shoulder and main lanes

Guardrail Repairs

Monday, Oct 12

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Loop 375 northbound right lane closure between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Monday, Oct 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard East eastbound right lane closure between Lomaland Drive and Lee Trevino Dr

Gateway Boulevard East Lee Trevino exit ramp closed

