Traffic Closures: November 8-14

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, November 8

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Castellano closed.

Crews will be placing concrete barriers.

Monday, November 9 through Thursday, November 12

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound between Festival and Castellano closed.

Crews will be milling.

Continuous until further notice.

Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood reduced to one lane.

Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival reduced to one lane.

Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, November 8 through Thursday, November 12

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynor and Piedras complete closure.

Crews will be replacing joints.

Sunday, November 8 through Thursday, November 12

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (all work performed underneath I-10 bridges)

West and eastbound turnarounds at Raynor closed.

South and northbound between Raynor and Gateway West left turn lane closed.

Crews will be forming.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, November 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Tuesday, November 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Thursday, November 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Yandell and Dallas/Cotton exit ramp right lane closed with a complete Dallas/Cotton exit ramp closure.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Friday, November 13

North Desert between Redd and Helen of Troy right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Bridge Preventative Maintenance

Sunday, November 8 through Thursday, November 12

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

US-54 southbound between Hondo Pass and Ellerthorpe complete closure.

Crews will be working on bridge joint maintenance and repairs.

Spall Repair

Sunday, November 8 through Thursday, November 12

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gateway West at The Fountains between Viscount and Hawkins alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on concrete spall repair.

Maintenance

Friday, November 6 through Friday, November 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-62 (Montana) eastbound between Geronimo and Airport left lane closed.

Crews will be installing delineators and signs.

I-10 westbound between Mesa exit and Santa Fe entrance ramp right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Cotton right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound Dallas exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Trowbridge right lane closed.

I-10 westbound at Geronimo exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, Nov 09 through Saturday, Nov 14 (complete closure)

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive

South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive

Crews will be hauling material for retaining walls

Monday, Nov 09 through Friday, Nov 13

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane closure between North Loop Drive and Alameda Avenue

South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at temporary North Loop Drive entrance ramp

Crews will be installing bridge overhangs

Tuesday, Nov 10 through Wednesday, Nov 11 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Loop 375 northbound complete closure at North Loop Drive overpass

Loop 375 northbound traffic detour at temporary North Loop Drive exit and entrance ramps

Crews will be installing traffic cameras

IH-10 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, Nov 1 through Thursday, Nov 5 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight) and continuous until further notice

IH-10 eastbound complete lane closure between McRae Boulevard exit ramp and Lomaland Drive

IH-10 eastbound traffic detour at McRae Blvd exit to Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be milling and paving shoulder and main lanes

I-10 Connect

Long-Term Complete Closure

Beginning at 4am on Monday, November 9, continuing until further notice

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to thru traffic between San Marcial Street and Gateway Boulevard South.

Note: Traffic will temporarily be allowed to access the Bridge of the Americas from eastbound Paisano near the Chamizal

Detour: US 62 thru traffic will detour via Coles Street to Delta Drive to Boone Street or on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) to Piedras Street.

Crews will begin the demolition and reconstruction of overpasses.

Thursday, November 12, from 9pm to 5am

Collector/distributor (C/D) lanes on southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between Pershing Drive and I-10.

Juárez Detour: Gateway Boulevard South to Southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive.

I-10 West Detour: Take Exit 21A (I-10 West/Van Horn). From eastbound I-10, take Exit 23B (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround to enter westbound I-10.

Crews will be removing an overhead sign.

Re-Scheduled 27-Hour Closure

Sunday, November 15, at 2am through Monday, November 16, at 5am

I-110, the short freeway spur connecting US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic.

Detour: Access BOTA from eastbound Paisano Drive near the Chamizal.

Crews will begin demolishing overpasses.

Monday, November 16, through Thursday, November 19

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

I-110, the short freeway spur connecting US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic.

Detour: Access BOTA from eastbound Paisano Drive near the Chamizal.

Crews will begin demolishing overpasses.

Rescheduled

Permanent Change in Traffic Pattern

Beginning on Friday, November 20, all traffic seeking to access the Bridge of the Americas must do so from southbound US 54. This is one week later than originally projected. When the project is complete, traffic bound from I-10 to Juárez via the Spaghetti Bowl will utilize new ramps directly connecting them to BOTA. Until those direct connector ramps are complete, all traffic bound from I-10 to BOTA should follow the “JUAREZ, MEXICO” detour signs.

