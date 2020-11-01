Traffic Closures: November 1-7

Transmountain Project

Sunday, November 1 to Thursday, November 5

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Loop 375 east and westbound between I-10 and US-54 complete closure.

Crews will be working on construction of traffic switch and striping.

Daily until further notice.

Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Tuesday, November 3 through Thursday, November 5

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound between Sunland Park to Castellano closed.

Crews will be placing concrete barriers and milling.

Continuous until further notice.

Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Brentwood reduced to one lane.

Mesa southbound between Sunland Park and Festival reduced to one lane.

Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, November 1 through Thursday, November 5

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynor and Piedras complete closure.

Crews will be replacing joints.

Sunday, November 1 through Thursday, November 5

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (all work performed underneath I-10 bridges)

West and eastbound turnarounds at Raynor closed.

South and northbound between Raynor and Gateway West left turn lane closed.

Crews will be forming.

Maintenance

Sunday, November 1

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.

Dyer and Angola intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be striping.

Friday, October 30 through Friday, November 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Desert North between Hoover and Transmountain left lane closed.

Crews will be working on curb.

US-62 (Montana) eastbound between Geronimo and Airport left lane closed.

Crews will be installing delineators and signs.

Gateway westbound between Eastside and Hawkins right lane closed.

Crews will be working on drain.

I-10 westbound between Mesa exit and Santa Fe entrance ramp right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Santa Fe and Cotton right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound Dallas exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Trowbridge right lane closed.

I-10 westbound at Geronimo exit ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Airway entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

IH-10 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, Nov 1 through Thursday, Nov 5 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight) and continuous until further notice

IH-10 eastbound complete lane closure between McRae Boulevard exit ramp and Lomaland Drive

IH-10 eastbound traffic detour at McRae Blvd exit to Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be milling and paving shoulder and main lanes

Monday, Nov 2

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard eastbound right lane closure between Zaragoza Road exit ramp to Diesel Drive

Gateway Boulevard westbound left lane closure between 10125 Gateway Boulevard West to McRae Boulevard to include closure of west to east turnaround

Gateway Boulevard eastbound left lane closure at McRae Boulevard to include closure of east to west turnaround

Crews will be installing high mast lighting and ITS upgrades

Tuesday, Nov 3

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard westbound right lane and shoulder closure between Zaragoza Road overpass and IH-10 entrance ramp

Gateway Boulevard westbound left lane closure between 10705 Gateway Boulevard West and Yarbrough Drive to include closure of west to east turnaround

Gateway Boulevard eastbound left lane closure at Yarbrough Drive to include closure of east to west turnaround

Crews will be installing high mast lighting and ITS upgrades

Wednesday, Nov 4

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard eastbound left lane closure between Yarbrough Drive exit ramp and 7980 Gateway Boulevard East

Crews will be installing high mast lighting and ITS upgrades

Thursday, Nov 5

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Gateway Boulevard westbound left lane closure between Yarbrough Drive entrance ramp to 10497 Gateway Boulevard West

Crews will be installing high mast lighting and ITS upgrades

Friday, Nov 6

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

IH-10 eastbound right lane and shoulder closure between Lomaland Drive eastbound exit ramp to Lomaland Drive overpass

Crews will be milling and paving shoulder in the area and installing high mast lighting and ITS upgrades.

Van Horn Rest Area Project Closures

Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 4

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Daily as needed

I-10 westbound right lane closure, west of Michigan Flats mile marker 150, to just east of Wild Horse Road mile marker 148.

The closure is to allow the contractor to remove barriers from the westbound roadway.

North Frontage road between Michigan Flats and Wild horse Road will remain closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 – Friday, Nov. 20

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Daily

I-10 eastbound right lane closure, east of Wild Horse Road, mile marker 150 to just west of Michigan Flats mile marker 152.

The closure is to allow the contractor to set barriers, mill the right shoulder, place cement treated subgrade and asphalt.

Speed reduction from 80 mph to 65 mph will be in place.

I-10 Connect

On-going lane closures will begin on US 62 (Paisano Drive) next week as crews prepare for the complete demolition and reconstruction of overpasses carrying Paisano Drive over Interstate 110 immediately north of the Bridge of the Americas. When it closes next weekend, Paisano will remain closed to all eastbound and westbound traffic at I-110 until late 2021. Later this month, crews will permanently remove all access to the Bridge of the Americas from Paisano Drive

Continuous Lane Closures

Monday, November 2, through Sunday, November 8

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be reduced to one lane in each direction between San Marcial Street and Gateway Boulevard South.

Crews will be preparing for the complete demolition and reconstruction of overpasses.

27-Hour Closure

Beginning at 2am on Sunday, November 8,

and continuing until 5am on Monday, November 9

I-110, the short freeway spur connecting US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic.

Access BOTA from eastbound Paisano Drive near the Chamizal.

Crews will begin demolishing overpasses.

Long-Term Complete Closure

Beginning Monday, November 9, continuing until further notice

US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be closed to thru traffic between San Marcial Street and Gateway Boulevard South.

Note: Traffic will temporarily be allowed to access the Bridge of the Americas from eastbound Paisano near the Chamizal

Detour: US 62 thru traffic will detour via Coles Street to Delta Drive to Boone Street or on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) to Piedras Street.

Crews will be begin the demolition and reconstruction of overpasses.

Monday, November 9, through Thursday, November 12

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

I-110, the short freeway spur connecting US 54 to the Bridge of the Americas, will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Access BOTA from eastbound Paisano Drive near the Chamizal.

Crews will begin demolishing overpasses.

Permanent Change In Traffic Patterns

Beginning on Friday, November 13, all traffic seeking to access to the Bridge of the Americas must do so from southbound US 54. When the project is complete, traffic bound from I-10 to Juárez via the Spaghetti Bowl will utilize new ramps directly connecting them to BOTA. Until those direct connector ramps are complete, all traffic bound from I-10 to BOTA should follow the “JUAREZ, MEXICO” detour signs.

Other nightly closures are scheduled for overhead work.

Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Ramp H which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

Detour: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly-widened turnaround to enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss).

Crews will be placing an overhead bridge girder.

Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5

Nightly from 9pm to 5am

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

Detour: Continue on eastbound Loop 375, take Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), enter westbound Loop 375, take Exit 20 (US 54/US 62/Paisano Drive).

Crews will be placing an overhead sign.

