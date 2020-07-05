Traffic closures for July 5-12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Motorists should prepare for major overnight closures in West El Paso this coming week as TxDot crews continue working on the new bridge between Executive Center and Sunland Park.

Here are the rest of this week’s TxDot Closures:

I-10 Connect Project

Wednesday, July 1, from 9pm to 5am

SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) will be closed to all traffic at US 54. DETOURS: Eastbound traffic will turn left on Loop 478 (Copia Street), right on Gateway Boulevard East and right on Raynolds Street. Westbound traffic will continue east on US 62 (Paisano Drive), turn right on Piedras Street and left on Alameda.



Crews will be working on an overhead bridge.

Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 10

Daily from 9am to 4pm

The on-ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 north of Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic. DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 south of Pershing Drive.

Lane closures will be in place on southbound US 54 between Pershing Drive and Montana Avenue.

Crews will be working on a dynamic message sign.

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Monday, July 6, 9 p.m. to Tuesday, July 7, 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Executive, complete closure.

Crews will be setting deck panels.

Tuesday, July 7, 9 p.m. to Wednesday, July 8, 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Executive, complete closure.

Crews will be setting deck panels.

Wednesday, July 8, 9 p.m. to Friday, July 10, 6 a.m.

I-10 eastbound at Executive and Executive on-ramp complete closure.

Crews will be setting deck panels.

Friday, July 10, 10 p.m. to Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.

I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park, complete closure.

I-10 westbound at Schuster, complete closure.

Crews will be pouring the deck.

Sunday, July 12, 4 a.m. to Monday, July 13, 6 a.m.

I-10 eastbound complete closure at Sunland Park and I-10 westbound complete closure at Schuster.

Crews will be pouring the deck.

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10 (complete closure)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

South Americas Avenue (frontage road only) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at Socorro Road

South Americas Avenue southbound traveling public detour at Socorro Road exit

Crews will be performing earthwork

Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

South Americas Avenue (frontage road only) southbound North Loop entrance ramp

South Americas Avenue southbound traveling public detour from North Loop Drive to Zaragoza

Crews will be installing bridge forms