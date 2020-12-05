Traffic Closures: December 6-12

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound between Festival and Brentwood closed.

Crews will be relocating portable concrete traffic barriers.

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, through Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mesa southbound between Castellano and Brentwood closed.

Crews will be working on milling operations.

Continuous until further notice.

Mesa northbound between Brentwood to Castellano reduced to one lane.

Mesa southbound between Castellano to Brentwood reduced to one lane.

Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, through Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (due to weather condition predictions, bridge maintenance closures may be canceled)

I-10 westbound between Copia and Piedras complete closure.

Crews will be replacing joints.

West and eastbound turnarounds between Raynor and Piedras closed.

South and northbound between Raynor and Gateway West left turn lane closed.

Crews will be forming.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed with a complete off-ramp closure at Schuster.

Crews will be doing concrete work.

Maintenance

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, through Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and US-54 right lane closed.

I-10 east and westbound between Paisano and Trowbridge exit and entrance ramps closed.

Gateway East/West between Geronimo and Raynolds alternate lane closures.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound between US-54 and Railroad alternate lane closure

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, through Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound at Fonseca, Midway, Yarbrough and Padres exit and entrance ramps closed.

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 Connect

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The on-ramp which connects Gateway Boulevard North to eastbound I-10 near the El Paso Zoo will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on Gateway North, turn right on SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) and left on Raynolds to I-10.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between the Cotton Street exit and Brown Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 20 (Cotton Street) to Missouri Avenue and re-enter I-10 at Brown.

NOTE: When I-10 re-opens the far left lane will be closed until further notice.

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers to install lane management system signs.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ramp N which connects eastbound Loop 375 to northbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Continue on eastbound Loop 375, take Exit 56 (Fonseca Drive), enter westbound Loop 375, take Exit 20 (US 54/US 62).

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to a single lane at Cotton Street; lane closures will begin near Downtown.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

DETOUR: Take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Fort Bliss/Juárez), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54, take Exit 21A (I-10 East/San Antonio/Van Horn).

Crews will be relocating concrete safety barriers to install lane management system signs and other overhead work.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp from northbound I-110 to eastbound US 62 (Paisano Drive) will be intermittently closed to all traffic by a flagger. All auto traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas should expect to encounter delays during this time.

Crews will be removing an overhead sign structure.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, and Friday Dec. 11, 2020

Daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The off-ramp from northbound US 54 to Trowbridge Drive will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Remain on northbound US 54, take Exit 22B (Pershing Drive).

Crews will be completing electrical work.

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, through Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 (lane closure)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Left Lane Closures of LP 375 Northbound frontage Rd. between Socorro Road and Alameda Ave.

North Bound Traffic will be restricted to three lanes

Crews will be removing fiber optic cable

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, through Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Complete Closure of LP 375 Southbound main lanes from Pan American to Southside Road

Traffic will exit Pan American and reenter LP 375 at the Zaragoza Entrance Ramp

Crews will be removing an Overhead Sign Bridge

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 (complete closure)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Complete Closure of Loop 375 southbound North Loop Entrance Ramp

Loop 375 southbound main lanes will remain open

Traffic will follow North Loop detour to Zaragoza Road and back to Loop 375

Crews will be pouring concrete bridge deck

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 (complete closure)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive

South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive

Crews will be pouring concrete bridge deck

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 (complete closure)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround complete closure at Union Pacific Railroad

South Americas Avenue southbound/northbound traffic will be flagged through work zone

Crews will be pouring concrete bridge deck

Closure Links: