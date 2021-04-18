Traffic alert: Crash in West El Paso closes part of I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a pick-up truck this evening is building up traffic on I-10 East just past the Artcraft exit in West El Paso.

Our crews captured footage of the pick-truck, and also a semi-truck that appeared to be stalled. The two right lanes on I-10 East in that area are currently blocked off.



TxDOT cameras show that traffic is being diverted on the Redd exit.

Photo: Miguel Paredes

Travel time may be extended for drivers traveling in that area to the East side.



Once more information become available, this story will be updated.

