EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash at Interstate 10 East near McRae is causing delays for drivers.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed due to a crash after the McRae exit. Traffic is backed up to Hunter. TxDOT expects to clear the site in one hour.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

