Traffic: 26-hour freeway closure scheduled for Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Motorists in West El Paso should expect a delay Sunday as TxDot crews close a portion of I-10 West from Schuster to Sunland Park for 26-hours.

The closure is part of the Mesa Park Interchange Project, where crews and contractors will be working on removing barricades, restriping the roadway and shifting traffic.

Mesa Park Interchange Project – 26 Hour Closure!

Sunday, Feb. 9 through Monday, Feb. 10

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound from Schuster to Sunland Park

Detour: Traffic will exit at Schuster and will use the new Border West Expressway via the roundabout.

I-10 westbound 27-hour complete freeway closure to move barrier and restripe main lanes, shifting traffic.

I-10 Connect – I-10 Closure!

Monday, Feb. 10

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.

Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.

Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.

DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez.

Crews will work on concrete railings.

Mall Braided Ramps Project – I-10 Closure

Sunday, Feb. 09 through Friday, Feb. 14 (complete closure)

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)

I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard.

Crews will be repairing the armored joint.

There are other ongoing, intermittent projects throughout El Paso as part of TxDot’s major construction projects. For a full list of closures, visit: