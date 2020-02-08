Traffic: 26-hour freeway closure scheduled for Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Motorists in West El Paso should expect a delay Sunday as TxDot crews close a portion of I-10 West from Schuster to Sunland Park for 26-hours.
The closure is part of the Mesa Park Interchange Project, where crews and contractors will be working on removing barricades, restriping the roadway and shifting traffic.
Mesa Park Interchange Project – 26 Hour Closure!
Sunday, Feb. 9 through Monday, Feb. 10
4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- I-10 westbound from Schuster to Sunland Park
- Detour: Traffic will exit at Schuster and will use the new Border West Expressway via the roundabout.
- I-10 westbound 27-hour complete freeway closure to move barrier and restripe main lanes, shifting traffic.
I-10 Connect – I-10 Closure!
Monday, Feb. 10
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 will be closed to all traffic at US 54.
- Ramp C which connects northbound US 54 to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic.
- Ramp L which connects Gateway Boulevard West to westbound I-10 at Raynolds Street will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-10 will take Exit 22B (US 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss), travel north on US 54 to Exit 22B (Pershing Drive), use the Pershing Turnaround, enter southbound US 54 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, westbound I-10 or Juárez.
- Crews will work on concrete railings.
Mall Braided Ramps Project – I-10 Closure
Sunday, Feb. 09 through Friday, Feb. 14 (complete closure)
9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (overnight)
- I-10 westbound complete closure between Hawkins Boulevard and Airway Boulevard.
- Crews will be repairing the armored joint.
There are other ongoing, intermittent projects throughout El Paso as part of TxDot’s major construction projects. For a full list of closures, visit: