EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were hospitalized following a crash that happened just before 10 p.m. on I-10 West at the Loop 375 ramp.

According to emergency dispatchers, a vehicle hit a semi-truck that was disabled on the ramp. Two people were working on repairing the semi-truck at the time of the crash.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, one with potentially life-threatening injuries. The ramp to Loop 375 is closed until further notice.